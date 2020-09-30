Analysts Anticipate Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to Post $1.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the lowest is $1.82. Moody’s reported earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $9.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $10.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total transaction of $3,386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,499,299.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total value of $439,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,033,353 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,382.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 362.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $285.73 on Friday. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.45 and its 200-day moving average is $262.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

