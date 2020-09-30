Analysts Anticipate J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) to Post $2.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.33. J M Smucker reported earnings per share of $2.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $8.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J M Smucker.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. J M Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,353 shares of company stock worth $1,105,790 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 13.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,232 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 382.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $26,599,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 14.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,325,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJM opened at $113.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. J M Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J M Smucker (SJM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.