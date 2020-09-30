Analysts Anticipate Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.49 Million

Analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will announce sales of $105.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $114.28 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $191.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year sales of $443.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $441.46 million to $448.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $642.53 million, with estimates ranging from $623.30 million to $679.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after acquiring an additional 43,064 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

IPAR stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,499. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.77. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $81.40.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

