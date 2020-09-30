Analysts Anticipate Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Codexis posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 20.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Codexis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

CDXS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,609. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $709.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.80. Codexis has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $18.87.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,129 shares in the company, valued at $713,986.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $31,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,404.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 38.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Codexis by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Codexis by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

