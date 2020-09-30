Analysts Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.60. Church & Dwight also reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.31.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $92.85 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.88 and its 200 day moving average is $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $1,197,551.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,820.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,458 shares of company stock valued at $17,013,699 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,695,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,291,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,062,000 after buying an additional 159,378 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,303,000 after buying an additional 2,122,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 44.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,825,000 after buying an additional 1,139,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,895,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,822,000 after acquiring an additional 100,929 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

