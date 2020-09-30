American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.47

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $131.47 and traded as high as $146.06. American Water Works shares last traded at $144.55, with a volume of 595,348 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.23.

The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

