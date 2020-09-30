American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. American Software reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.
AMSWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. American Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.
Shares of AMSWA
traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,937. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. American Software has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $465.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 0.48.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 62.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 67,795 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 32.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in American Software by 38.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in American Software by 59.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,355 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Software by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 29,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.
American Software Company Profile
American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.
Read More: Retained Earnings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Equities analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. American Software reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.
On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Software.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in American Software by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Software by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in American Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 186,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Software by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,462,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,224,000 after purchasing an additional 234,350 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Software stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,937. American Software has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $465.11 million, a P/E ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 169.23%.
American Software Company Profile
American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.
Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.