American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Shares Gap Up to $9.10

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $10.49. American River Bankshares shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. Research analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 13.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 460,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American River Bankshares during the second quarter worth $3,089,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American River Bankshares during the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

