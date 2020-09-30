American Finance Trust Inc Preferred Shares Series A (AFINP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

American Finance Trust Inc Preferred Shares Series A (NASDAQ:AFINP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFINP opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74. American Finance Trust Inc Preferred Shares Series A has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

Get American Finance Trust Inc Preferred Shares Series A alerts:

About American Finance Trust Inc Preferred Shares Series A

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Inc Preferred Shares Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust Inc Preferred Shares Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.