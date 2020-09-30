AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Down 46.4% in September

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the August 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AMADY stock opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.38. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Get AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR alerts:

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $285.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMADY. ValuEngine raised shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

About AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.