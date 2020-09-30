Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €55.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €50.00 ($58.82).

Get Alstom alerts:

EPA:ALO traded up €0.06 ($0.07) on Wednesday, hitting €44.09 ($51.87). 422,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.96). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €46.52 and a 200-day moving average price of €42.41.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.