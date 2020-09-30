Alpha Real Trust Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Ltd (LON:ARTL) declared a dividend on Friday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Alpha Real Trust stock opened at GBX 166 ($2.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26. Alpha Real Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 211.92 ($2.77). The company has a current ratio of 54.26, a quick ratio of 21.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 169.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 158.80.
Alpha Real Trust Company Profile
