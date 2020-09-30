Alpha Real Trust Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Ltd (LON:ARTL) declared a dividend on Friday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Alpha Real Trust stock opened at GBX 166 ($2.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26. Alpha Real Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 211.92 ($2.77). The company has a current ratio of 54.26, a quick ratio of 21.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 169.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 158.80.

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

