Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.80

Shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.80 and traded as high as $4.13. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 395,659 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 329,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,058,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 192,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 865,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 338,739 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

