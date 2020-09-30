Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Receives $57.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 50.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 180.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

