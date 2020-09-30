Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Shares Gap Up to $1.21

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.21, but opened at $1.50. Allena Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 364,365 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.61.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.68.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNA. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,420,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 450,688 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 152,206 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.