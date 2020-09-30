Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alaska Air Group is being aided by better ticket sales as air-travel demand, specially on the leisure front, picks up. Owing to this tailwind, the carrier's August cash burn of roughly $80 million was lower than the July reading. We are also positive on the carrier's decision to launch routes to take advantage of the improving leisure travel-demand scenario. Low fuel costs represent a further upside for the carrier. This is because fuel expenses comprise a major chunk of an airline's expenditures. Notably, fuel prices declined 19.5% in the first half of 2020. Measures to promote passenger safety are also encouraging and might attract traffic despite the current turbulence. However, passenger revenues are way below the year-ago levels. Consequently, shares have depreciated 27.3% since March. “

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALK. Barclays raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

ALK opened at $36.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.72 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 73.8% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 24,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.