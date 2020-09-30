Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Down 21.4% in September

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $780,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 876.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.97. 10,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 79.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -8.58 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

