Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $342.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.29. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $13.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.64% and a negative net margin of 113.35%. The company had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,667,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,320,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,322 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $16,695,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $16,296,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $8,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

