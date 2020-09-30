Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives $8.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.64%. The company had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.24 million. Analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,320,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,417,000 after buying an additional 1,435,322 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $47,667,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after buying an additional 166,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 72.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after buying an additional 745,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 92.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after buying an additional 828,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

