AirMedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AirMedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:ANTE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the August 31st total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AirMedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

ANTE stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. AirMedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83.

AirMedia Group Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

