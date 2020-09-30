Agentix (NASDAQ:AGTX) Shares Down 8.3%

Agentix Corp. (NASDAQ:AGTX)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02.

About Agentix (NASDAQ:AGTX)

Agentix Corp., a development stage company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells composite products in the United States. It offers sucker rods, fracking plugs, casings, and other products for use in solar/wind hybrid power systems, oil and gas industry pumping, and civil engineering and infrastructure products.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Agentix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agentix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.