Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $30.20 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $23.90.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AFYA. ValuEngine raised shares of Afya from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Afya in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Afya in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Afya from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.21.

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. Afya has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $34.87.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Afya had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.78 million. Analysts forecast that Afya will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFYA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Afya by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after buying an additional 192,721 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Afya by 2,718.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 87,214 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Afya by 9.5% in the first quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 477,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 41,382 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in Afya in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Afya by 35.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

