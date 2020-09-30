Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Affimed posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 133.60% and a negative net margin of 315.16%.

AFMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Affimed from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

NASDAQ:AFMD remained flat at $$3.42 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,449. The firm has a market cap of $260.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10. Affimed has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $4.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Affimed during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 76,878 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

