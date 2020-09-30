Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ARPO) Trading Up 2.1%

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ARPO) shares were up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 945,632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,531,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ARPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

