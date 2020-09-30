Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,000 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the August 31st total of 367,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ARPO opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.47 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.18. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

