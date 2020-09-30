Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.50

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.50 and last traded at $62.50, with a volume of 776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.06) EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $4,142,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,002.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $2,316,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,718.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,000 shares of company stock worth $6,874,640. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

