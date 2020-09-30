Adshares Market Capitalization Reaches $1.23 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Adshares token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Adshares has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $2,108.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00264625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00040140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00091900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.76 or 0.01615629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00175779 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares launched on July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,791,993 tokens. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Adshares

Adshares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

