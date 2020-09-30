Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Sells £435,204.86 in Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 16,649 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,614 ($34.16), for a total value of £435,204.86 ($568,672.23).

Milena Mondini de Focatiis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Admiral Group alerts:

On Wednesday, August 19th, Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 43 shares of Admiral Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,697 ($35.24), for a total value of £1,159.71 ($1,515.37).

ADM traded down GBX 61 ($0.80) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,592 ($33.87). The company had a trading volume of 2,547,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,604. Admiral Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,846 ($37.19). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,674.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,383.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 91.20 ($1.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $77.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,279.27 ($29.78).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.