Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Shares Gap Down to $3.03

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.03, but opened at $2.49. Adial Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 133,895 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.12% of Adial Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

