Adelaide Brighton Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adelaide Brighton Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Adelaide Brighton stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76. Adelaide Brighton has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

Adelaide Brighton Company Profile

Adelaide Brighton Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

