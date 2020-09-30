Adelaide Brighton Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adelaide Brighton Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Adelaide Brighton stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76. Adelaide Brighton has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.35.
Adelaide Brighton Company Profile
