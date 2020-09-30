Adam Nathaniel Bierman Sells 795,000 Shares of Medmen Enterprises Inc (CNSX:MMEN) Stock

Medmen Enterprises Inc (CNSX:MMEN) Director Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 795,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $167,824.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,052,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,651.78.

Adam Nathaniel Bierman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 6th, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 129,500 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $29,785.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 95,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $22,325.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 24,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $5,520.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 200,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 100,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $23,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 100,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $24,000.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 143,500 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $35,875.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 100,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $25,500.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 150,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $38,775.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 150,000 shares of Medmen Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $39,000.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34.

MedMen Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, and distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis. As of November 1, 2018, it had licenses for 69 retail stores; and 17 cultivation and production facilities across 12 states.

