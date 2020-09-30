Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) vs. Chase (NYSE:CCF) Financial Contrast

Chase (NYSE:CCF) and Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.3% of Chase shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Acuity Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Chase shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Acuity Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Chase and Acuity Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chase $281.35 million 3.29 $32.71 million N/A N/A Acuity Brands $3.67 billion 1.11 $330.40 million $9.00 11.46

Acuity Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Chase.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Chase and Acuity Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chase 0 0 0 0 N/A Acuity Brands 3 2 4 0 2.11

Acuity Brands has a consensus price target of $98.78, indicating a potential downside of 4.24%. Given Acuity Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acuity Brands is more favorable than Chase.

Dividends

Chase pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Acuity Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Acuity Brands pays out 5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Acuity Brands has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Chase and Acuity Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chase 13.17% 12.73% 11.00% Acuity Brands 8.02% 15.57% 9.41%

Risk and Volatility

Chase has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acuity Brands has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acuity Brands beats Chase on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers. The Industrial Tapes segment provides specialty tapes and related products; insulating and conducting materials; laminated durable papers; water-blocking compounds; laminated film foils and cover tapes; and pulling and detection tapes. The Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing segment offers protective pipe-coating tapes and other protectants; polymer additives; waterproofing membranes; waterproofing sealants, expansion joints, and accessories; technological products, and tapes and membranes; specialized high-performance coating and lining systems; waterproofing and corrosion protection systems; and bitumen pipeline protection tapes and products. The company sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturers' representatives and distributors. Chase Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc. provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It also provides light emitting diode drivers, power supplies, modular wiring, sensors, glass, and inverters, as well as services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems. The company markets its products under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Antique Street Lamps, Sunoptics, eldoLED, Distech Controls, nLight, ROAM, Sensor Switch, Power Sentry, IOTA, and Atrius brands. It serves electrical distributors, retail home improvement centers, electric utilities, national accounts, system integrators, utility distributors, value-added resellers, digital retailers, government entities and municipalities, lighting showrooms, developers, original equipment manufacturers, and energy service companies, as well as the new construction, renovation, and maintenance and repair markets. The company sells its products through independent sales agents, electrical distributors, system integrators, and sales representatives, as well as through a network of distribution centers, regional warehouses, and commercial warehouses. Acuity Brands, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

