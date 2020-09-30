Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.31

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.31 and traded as high as $9.32. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 137,106 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on ACHV shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Achieve Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $31.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.80) by $2.12. As a group, research analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences Inc will post -7.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,351 shares during the period.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

