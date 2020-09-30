Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Ltd (ALAI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.88 on October 30th

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Ltd (LON:ALAI) declared a dividend on Monday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ALAI opened at GBX 47.10 ($0.62) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 48.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 77.08 ($1.01). The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10.

About Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

