Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Ltd (ALAI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.88 on October 30th

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Ltd (LON:ALAI) declared a dividend on Monday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of ALAI opened at GBX 47.10 ($0.62) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 48.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 77.08 ($1.01). The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10.
Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund
