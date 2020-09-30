Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,360,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 11,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,245. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 257,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANF. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

