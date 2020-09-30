AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $111.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.69.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $86.89 on Friday. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.96 and a 200 day moving average of $89.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $500,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 7.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 70,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in AbbVie by 60.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,177,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,465 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.9% during the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

