AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Down 40.5% in September

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AACAY opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

AACAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

