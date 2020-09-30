A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) PT Raised to $45.00 at Roth Capital

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.33% from the stock’s previous close.

AMRK stock opened at $33.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of -0.19. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $35.05.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.14. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 5,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $193,891.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $767,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2,007.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

