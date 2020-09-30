A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

AHC opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. A. H. Belo has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $3.83.

Get A. H. Belo alerts:

A. H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.42 million for the quarter. A. H. Belo had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%.

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for A. H. Belo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. H. Belo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.