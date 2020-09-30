$73.35 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) to report sales of $73.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.10 million and the highest is $74.59 million. Lincoln Educational Services reported sales of $72.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year sales of $281.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $279.20 million to $283.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $303.94 million, with estimates ranging from $300.98 million to $306.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.96 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Lincoln Educational Services stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. 1,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,956. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,082 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $175,824.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Targeted Opportunity F. Juniper sold 62,602 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $433,205.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,264. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 128,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $680,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

