$67.13 Million in Sales Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will announce $67.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.10 million to $68.16 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $70.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $284.48 million, with estimates ranging from $280.60 million to $288.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 62.76%. The company had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANGO shares. BidaskClub upgraded AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

AngioDynamics stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.38. 11,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $482.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $18.70.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,814.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. UBS Group AG lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 65.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,973 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,907,000 after acquiring an additional 188,263 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

