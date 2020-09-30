$593.02 Million in Sales Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will report $593.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $589.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $596.66 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $640.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.44 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.06. 7,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.24. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $99.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $74,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $381,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,727.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,926 shares of company stock worth $11,176,171. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 15.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,755,000 after buying an additional 189,460 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 93.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,566,000 after purchasing an additional 531,413 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,037,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,253,000 after purchasing an additional 45,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,041,000 after purchasing an additional 54,314 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,013,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

