$570,000.00 in Sales Expected for Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) will announce sales of $570,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $840,000.00. Kindred Biosciences reported sales of $1.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year sales of $41.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.80 million to $42.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $40.30 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $78.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,462,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 24.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 15.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 84.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,293. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. Kindred Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The company has a market cap of $172.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.47.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

