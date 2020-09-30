$547.60 Million in Sales Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will post sales of $547.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $550.20 million. Itron posted sales of $624.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.65 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITRI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Itron stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.30. 9,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,511. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.78. Itron has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -104.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $150,480.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,006.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $29,823.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,156 shares of company stock valued at $243,338. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Itron during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Itron by 50.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Itron by 39.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Itron by 66.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

