$53.00 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce $53.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group posted sales of $72.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $224.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $224.82 million to $224.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $245.30 million, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $246.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.29 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,154. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.11 million, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 29,414 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 264,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 127,558 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 154,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.