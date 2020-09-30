-$5.84 EPS Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will post earnings of ($5.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($8.26). Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of $2.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 308.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($24.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($28.38) to ($22.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.23) to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($20.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by ($16.07). The company had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.04 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 178.46% and a negative net margin of 33.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,634.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 10,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $234,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 510,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter.

AHT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. 2,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,230. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.49. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.