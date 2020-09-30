-$5.84 EPS Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will post earnings of ($5.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($8.26). Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of $2.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 308.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($24.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($28.38) to ($22.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.23) to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($20.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by ($16.07). The company had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.04 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 178.46% and a negative net margin of 33.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,634.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 10,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $234,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 510,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter.

AHT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. 2,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,230. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.49. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

