-$5.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will announce earnings of ($5.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($8.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($4.40). Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of $2.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 308.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($24.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($28.38) to ($22.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.23) to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($20.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by ($16.07). The company had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.04 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 33.04% and a negative return on equity of 178.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AHT shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,634.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $234,900 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 1,493,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,307,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 263,391 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 942,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 51,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $466,000.

Shares of NYSE:AHT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. 2,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.49. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

