$3.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.55. SYNNEX posted earnings per share of $4.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $10.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $10.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $13.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS.

SNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

SNX stock traded up $9.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.25. 22,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.36. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $153.07.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $568,517.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,912.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,987 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,703. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.5% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 49,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

