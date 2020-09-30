2key.network (2KEY) Price Reaches $0.0320 on Top Exchanges

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One 2key.network token can now be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 2key.network has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $925,628.96 and approximately $709,468.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042949 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $548.13 or 0.05078138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056999 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033832 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,823,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,962,281 tokens. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network

Buying and Selling 2key.network

2key.network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.