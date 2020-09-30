$290.58 Million in Sales Expected for Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report sales of $290.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $287.20 million to $293.30 million. Monro reported sales of $324.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monro.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.37. Monro had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $247.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Monro by 41.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,221,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,535,000 after acquiring an additional 358,420 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Monro during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,961,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 4,081.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 243,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 237,840 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the first quarter worth approximately $5,157,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the second quarter worth approximately $5,907,000.

Shares of Monro stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $40.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,764. Monro has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $81.56. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.